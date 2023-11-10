The Phoenix Suns, with Jusuf Nurkic, take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-115 win over the Bulls (his last action) Nurkic put up 20 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Nurkic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers gave up 116.6 points per contest last year, 20th in the league.

On the glass, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 28 4 9 3 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.