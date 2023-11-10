Bradley Beal and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Beal, in his most recent action, had 13 points and four assists in a 116-115 win over the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beal's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-118)

Over 16.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league defensively last year, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers conceded 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Lakers were ranked 18th in the league last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Bradley Beal vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 32 29 2 3 0 0 0 12/4/2022 3 2 1 0 0 0 0

