The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) host the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.

Arizona vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Arizona's games last season hit the over.

The Wildcats had 16 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Arizona sported a 16-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-19-0 mark from Duke.

Arizona vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 72.0 153.9 63.6 134.7 140.1 Arizona 81.9 153.9 71.1 134.7 152.1

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The Wildcats scored an average of 81.9 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.

Arizona put together an 11-12 ATS record and a 23-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Arizona vs. Duke Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 13-22-0 Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0

Arizona vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arizona 16-0 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 6-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

