Friday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) and Montana State Bobcats (0-1) matching up at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Sun Devils head into this contest on the heels of a 70-55 victory against UTSA on Monday.

Arizona State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 65, Montana State 62

Arizona State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sun Devils were outscored by 8.7 points per game last season, with a -243 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball), and allowed 74.0 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Arizona State scored 61.6 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 3.7 fewer points per game than its season average (65.3).

The Sun Devils posted 63.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.0 fewer points than they averaged away from home (66.6).

Defensively Arizona State played better at home last season, allowing 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.6 in away games.

