The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Duke Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Wildcats did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Duke compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Blue Devils and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 35 times last season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Arizona, based on its national championship odds (+2000), ranks much better (sixth-best in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (125th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.