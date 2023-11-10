The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.

The Blue Devils ranked 25th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 162nd.

The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.

When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Arizona scored 8.1 more points per game at home (85.2) than away (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).

At home, Arizona made 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule