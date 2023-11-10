The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils ranked 25th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 162nd.
  • The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.
  • When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Arizona scored 8.1 more points per game at home (85.2) than away (77.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).
  • At home, Arizona made 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern - McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center

