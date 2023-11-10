How to Watch Arizona vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.
Arizona vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Blue Devils ranked 25th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 162nd.
- The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed.
- When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Arizona scored 8.1 more points per game at home (85.2) than away (77.1).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).
- At home, Arizona made 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
