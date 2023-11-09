Will Travis Boyd Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 9?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Travis Boyd score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Boyd stats and insights
- Boyd is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Boyd has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
