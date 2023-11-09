The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Travis Boyd score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boyd stats and insights

Boyd is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Boyd has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.