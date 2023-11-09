Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Pima County, Arizona this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9

6:55 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Walden Grove High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Snowflake High School at Mica Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Valley High School at Sabino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood Ridge High School at Higley High School