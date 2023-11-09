Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Pima County, Arizona this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walden Grove High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snowflake High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Valley High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood Ridge High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.