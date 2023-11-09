Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Schmaltz available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:22 per game on the ice, is -4.

Schmaltz has scored a goal in three of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schmaltz has a point in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz has an implied probability of 65.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 12 Points 12 4 Goals 6 8 Assists 6

