On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Nick Schmaltz going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (four shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Schmaltz averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

