The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Bjugstad in that upcoming Coyotes-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Bjugstad has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:26 on the ice per game.

Bjugstad has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Bjugstad has a point in eight games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In six of 12 games this season, Bjugstad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 3 8 Points 2 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

