Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Navajo County, Arizona? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Other Games in Arizona This Week
Navajo County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Snowflake High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mogollon High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
