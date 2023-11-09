The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Maccelli's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:58 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Maccelli has a point in nine of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 12 games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Maccelli hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 10 Points 4 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

