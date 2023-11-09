Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Maricopa County, Arizona this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Coconino High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Foothills High School at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Union High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Mountain High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon View High School at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walden Grove High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyslope High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buena High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood Ridge High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona College Preparatory at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casa Grande Union High School at Apollo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
