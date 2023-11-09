If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Maricopa County, Arizona this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Coconino High School at Arcadia High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9

6:55 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9

6:55 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa High School at Brophy College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 9

6:55 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Foothills High School at Camp Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Camp Verde, AZ

Camp Verde, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Union High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9

7:00 PM MT on November 9 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Mountain High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon View High School at Horizon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Williams Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Walden Grove High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyslope High School at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9

7:00 PM MT on November 9 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buena High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 9

7:00 PM MT on November 9 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood Ridge High School at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona College Preparatory at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 9

7:00 PM AZT on November 9 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Casa Grande Union High School at Apollo High School