Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 9?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Logan Cooley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Cooley stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Cooley scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Cooley has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Cooley's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
