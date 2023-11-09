The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Logan Cooley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Cooley scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Cooley has picked up six assists on the power play.

Cooley's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

