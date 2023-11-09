The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, take the ice Thursday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Crouse interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Lawson Crouse vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:47 on the ice per game.

In three of 11 games this season, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of 11 games this season, Crouse has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 11 games this year, Crouse has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 11 Games 4 7 Points 3 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

