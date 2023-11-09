The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Lawson Crouse light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Crouse has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

