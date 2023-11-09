The St. Louis Blues host the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Robert Thomas, Nick Schmaltz and others in this matchup.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Schmaltz drives the offense for Arizona with 12 points (1.0 per game), with four goals and eight assists in 12 games (playing 20:22 per game).

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Clayton Keller has amassed 11 points this season, with five goals and six assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Matias Maccelli's two goals and eight assists add up to 10 points this season.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Thomas has been a top contributor on St. Louis this season, with 10 points in 11 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing six points (two goals, four assists) to the team.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 3

