How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) on Thursday, with the Blues coming off a defeat and the Coyotes off a victory.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes attempt to beat the Blues.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info
|Blues vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Blues vs Coyotes Prediction
|Blues vs Coyotes Player Props
|Blues vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|12
|4
|8
|12
|8
|8
|58.6%
|Clayton Keller
|12
|5
|6
|11
|9
|11
|57.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|12
|2
|8
|10
|9
|4
|-
|Sean Durzi
|12
|4
|4
|8
|7
|2
|-
|Nick Bjugstad
|12
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|53.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|11
|5
|5
|10
|11
|9
|54%
|Jordan Kyrou
|11
|2
|4
|6
|5
|9
|40%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|11
|2
|4
|6
|2
|6
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|11
|2
|3
|5
|3
|8
|56.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|11
|2
|3
|5
|10
|9
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.