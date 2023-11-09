The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) on Thursday, with the Blues coming off a defeat and the Coyotes off a victory.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 12 4 8 12 8 8 58.6% Clayton Keller 12 5 6 11 9 11 57.1% Matias Maccelli 12 2 8 10 9 4 - Sean Durzi 12 4 4 8 7 2 - Nick Bjugstad 12 2 6 8 1 2 53.7%

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank eighth.

The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players