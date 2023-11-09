The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) heading into their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) currently includes four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

Arizona gives up 2.9 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +4, they are 10th-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

It has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -6.

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5

