Clayton Keller will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Keller in the Coyotes-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Clayton Keller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 20:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Keller has a goal in five of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 12 games this season, Keller has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 12 games this season, Keller has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Keller has an implied probability of 71.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Keller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Keller Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 11 Points 8 5 Goals 4 6 Assists 4

