Should you wager on Barrett Hayton to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hayton stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Hayton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Hayton has scored one goal on the power play.

Hayton's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.