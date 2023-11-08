DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns play at United Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Durant's 27.7 points per game are 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Durant has dished out 4.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Durant averages 1.0 made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 10.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 9.3.

He has averaged 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143)

Wednesday's points prop bet for DeRozan is 20.5 points. That is 2.8 fewer than his season average of 23.3.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Wednesday (15.5).

He has grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (0.5).

