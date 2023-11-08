How to Watch the Suns vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (3-5) play the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Suns vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Suns Injury Report
|Bulls vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Suns Prediction
|Bulls vs Suns Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 15th.
- The Suns average only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.0) than the Bulls give up to opponents (113.6).
- Phoenix has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Suns averaged 114.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 113.2.
- In 2022-23, the Suns gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).
- At home, the Suns drained 12.5 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.9). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (36.5%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
