The Chicago Bulls (3-5) play the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 15th.

The Suns average only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.0) than the Bulls give up to opponents (113.6).

Phoenix has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns averaged 114.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 113.2.

In 2022-23, the Suns gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).

At home, the Suns drained 12.5 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.9). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (36.5%).

Suns Injuries