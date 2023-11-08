The Phoenix Suns (3-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (3-5) at United Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Suns earned a 120-106 victory against the Pistons. Kevin Durant scored 41 points in the Suns' win, leading the team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back Devin Booker SG Questionable Calf 32.0 6.0 8.0 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

