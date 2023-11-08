The Chicago Bulls (3-5) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Bulls matchup.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Suns vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Suns vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls average 108.1 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 113.6 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 112 points per game, 15th in league, and conceding 110.4 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +11 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 224 combined points per game, 1.5 more points than this contest's total.

Chicago has won just two games against the spread this season.

Phoenix is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Suns and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Bulls +12500 +6600 -

