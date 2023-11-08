Kevin Durant plus his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 120-106 win against the Pistons, Durant totaled 41 points, five assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Durant, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-108)

Over 30.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Over 7.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-175)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.8 points per game last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 boards per game.

The Bulls conceded 26.0 assists per game last year (22nd in the NBA).

The Bulls conceded 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 20 9 6 2 1 1 1/4/2023 38 44 4 5 5 2 1 11/1/2022 38 32 9 6 2 2 1

