Jusuf Nurkic plus his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Nurkic posted six points, seven assists, two steals and three blocks in a 120-106 win versus the Pistons.

Let's break down Nurkic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 26 per contest.

The Bulls conceded 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

