Grayson Allen and his Phoenix Suns teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Allen put up 14 points in a 120-106 win against the Pistons.

If you'd like to place a wager on Allen's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last year, allowing 111.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the league defensively last season, conceding 26 per contest.

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Bulls were 29th in the league in that category.

Grayson Allen vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 28 10 3 1 2 0 0 12/28/2022 31 13 3 2 3 0 1 11/23/2022 33 13 4 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.