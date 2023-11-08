The Chicago Bulls (3-5) play the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Suns vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 112 - Bulls 111

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 1.5)

Suns (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.9)

Suns (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.1

The Suns' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .250 mark (2-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (four out of eight), less often than Phoenix's games have (four out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 1-2, while the Bulls are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

At 112 points scored per game and 110.4 points allowed, the Suns are 15th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.

Phoenix is 16th in the league in rebounds per game (44.3) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.6).

The Suns are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is fourth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.9 per game). And it is ranked 18th in forcing them (14 per game).

The Suns make 11.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

