The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

In Arizona State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Sun Devils were 14-18-0 against the spread last season.

Mississippi State covered more often than Arizona State last year, recording an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 14-18-0 record of the Sun Devils.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 136.8 61 129 131 Arizona State 71.1 136.8 68 129 137.8

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils scored 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (61).

Arizona State went 10-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scored more than 61 points last season.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 Arizona State 14-18-0 15-17-0

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Arizona State 12-4 Home Record 10-5 4-6 Away Record 7-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

