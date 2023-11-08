Arizona State vs. Mississippi State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Barstool Sports
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats
- In Arizona State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Sun Devils were 14-18-0 against the spread last season.
- Mississippi State covered more often than Arizona State last year, recording an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 14-18-0 record of the Sun Devils.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|65.7
|136.8
|61
|129
|131
|Arizona State
|71.1
|136.8
|68
|129
|137.8
Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends
- The Sun Devils scored 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (61).
- Arizona State went 10-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scored more than 61 points last season.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|16-15-0
|13-18-0
|Arizona State
|14-18-0
|15-17-0
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|Arizona State
|12-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
