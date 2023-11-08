Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) at Wintrust Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Arizona State. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 67, Mississippi State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.9)

Arizona State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Performance Insights

Last season Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68 points per contest (117th-ranked).

The Sun Devils ranked 18th-worst in the country with 34.4 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they pulled down 32.8 rebounds per game (111th-ranked in college basketball).

Arizona State ranked 88th in the country with 14.3 assists per contest.

The Sun Devils averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Sun Devils sank 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.2% shooting percentage (283rd-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Arizona State allowed 7.8 treys per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from three-point land.

Arizona State took 60.7% two-pointers and 39.3% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 69.9% were two-pointers and 30.1% were threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.