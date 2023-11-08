The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open their 2023-24 season against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-4.5) 132.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-4.5) 132.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sun Devils had an ATS record of 8-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bulldogs games.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

