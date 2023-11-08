Arizona State vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open their 2023-24 season against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-4.5)
|132.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-4.5)
|132.5
|-182
|+150
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Sun Devils had an ATS record of 8-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.
- Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bulldogs games.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
