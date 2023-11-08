How to Watch Arizona State vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
- Arizona State compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked fourth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Sun Devils ranked 121st.
- The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (61).
- Arizona State put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (69.5).
- At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.