The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Barstool Sports

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
  • Arizona State compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked fourth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Sun Devils ranked 121st.
  • The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (61).
  • Arizona State put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (69.5).
  • At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mississippi State - Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 Texas Southern - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 UMass-Lowell - Desert Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.