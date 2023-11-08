The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Arizona State compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked fourth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Sun Devils ranked 121st.

The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (61).

Arizona State put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (69.5).

At home, the Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Beyond the arc, Arizona State made more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30%).

