Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 7?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Stecher stats and insights
- Stecher is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Stecher has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
