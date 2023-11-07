The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Travis Boyd light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd stats and insights

Boyd is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Boyd has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

