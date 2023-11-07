When the Arizona Coyotes play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

