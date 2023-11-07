Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Nick Bjugstad going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- On the power play, Bjugstad has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Bjugstad averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
