The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Carcone has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

