Will Matias Maccelli light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Maccelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

