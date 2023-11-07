The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. If you're considering a wager on Crouse against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Lawson Crouse vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:33 per game on the ice, is +5.

Crouse has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Crouse has a point in five of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Crouse has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Crouse hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 7 Points 2 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

