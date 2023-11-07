On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Janis Moser going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Moser has zero points on the power play.

Moser averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

