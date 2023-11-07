The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

McBain has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

McBain has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

