Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 7?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- McBain has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- McBain has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
