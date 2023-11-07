Player prop bet options for Nick Schmaltz, Jaden Schwartz and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes host the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Schmaltz, who has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and plays an average of 20:12 per game.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Matias Maccelli is another of Arizona's top contributors through 11 games, with one goal and eight assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 3

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Clayton Keller has scored four goals and added five assists through 11 games for Arizona.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Schwartz's five goals and five assists in 12 games for Seattle add up to 10 total points on the season.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Vince Dunn has scored 10 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has two goals and eight assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

