The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes were defeated by the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-110) Kraken (-110) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have a 3-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Coyotes' implied win probability is 52.4%.

In seven games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 31 (22nd) 32 (12th) Goals Allowed 41 (26th) 11 (7th) Power Play Goals 9 (13th) 11 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes offense's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

On defense, the Coyotes have given up 32 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +4 this season.

