Coyotes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes were defeated by the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have a 3-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Coyotes' implied win probability is 52.4%.
- In seven games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|31 (22nd)
|32 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (26th)
|11 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (13th)
|11 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes offense's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Coyotes have given up 32 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +4 this season.
