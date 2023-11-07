Coyotes vs. Kraken November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clayton Keller and Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes face the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW,SCRIPPS
Coyotes Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Arizona, Nick Schmaltz has 10 points in 11 games (four goals, six assists).
- Through 11 games, Matias Maccelli has scored one goal and picked up eight assists.
- Keller has posted four goals and five assists for Arizona.
- Connor Ingram's record is 3-1-0. He has given up 10 goals (2.39 goals against average) and made 113 saves.
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn is an important part of the offense for Seattle, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in 12 games.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's 10 points this season, including four goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.
- This season, Schwartz has five goals and five assists, for a season point total of 10.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord 's record stands at 2-1-2 on the season, allowing 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 156 saves with a .912% save percentage (24th in the league).
Coyotes vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|26th
|11th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|23rd
|23rd
|29.3
|Shots
|30.8
|19th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|24th
|10th
|24.44%
|Power Play %
|25.71%
|8th
|27th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|25th
