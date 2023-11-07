How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
See the Coyotes-Kraken game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The Coyotes rank 15th in the NHL with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|11
|4
|6
|10
|7
|7
|52%
|Matias Maccelli
|11
|1
|8
|9
|7
|4
|-
|Clayton Keller
|11
|4
|5
|9
|8
|10
|57.1%
|Logan Cooley
|11
|1
|7
|8
|2
|2
|43.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|11
|2
|5
|7
|1
|2
|54.3%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.4 goals per game (41 in total), 26th in the league.
- The Kraken's 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|12
|5
|5
|10
|3
|8
|63.4%
|Vince Dunn
|12
|2
|8
|10
|5
|8
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|5
|20%
|Jared McCann
|12
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|58.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|12
|2
|4
|6
|5
|13
|52.6%
