The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

See the Coyotes-Kraken game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The Coyotes rank 15th in the NHL with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 11 4 6 10 7 7 52% Matias Maccelli 11 1 8 9 7 4 - Clayton Keller 11 4 5 9 8 10 57.1% Logan Cooley 11 1 7 8 2 2 43.3% Nick Bjugstad 11 2 5 7 1 2 54.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.4 goals per game (41 in total), 26th in the league.

The Kraken's 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players