Coyotes vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 7
Heading into a Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) are dealing with four players on the injury report.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona ranks 13th in the NHL with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+4) makes them 10th-best in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Seattle has conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.
- Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6.5
