How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
- Seton Hall went 10-6 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Pirates finished 187th.
- Last year, the Pirates scored 68.4 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed.
- Seton Hall went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
- Saint Peter's put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Peacocks ranked 15th.
- The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up to opponents.
- Saint Peter's went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Seton Hall averaged 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did when playing on the road (65.8).
- In home games, the Pirates gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (64.3) than in away games (65.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 on the road.
- The Peacocks allowed 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.
- At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Prudential Center
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
