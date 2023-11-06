Monday's contest that pits the Providence Friars (0-0) against the Columbia Lions (0-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-60 in favor of Providence, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Providence vs. Columbia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Providence vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 86, Columbia 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Columbia

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-25.6)

Providence (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Providence Performance Insights

Providence scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 71 last season, ranking them 50th in college basketball offensively and 207th on defense.

With 34.8 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, the Friars were 35th and 90th in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 14.6 assists per game last year, Providence was 70th in the nation.

At 6.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Friars were 266th and 156th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Providence was 128th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.8 last season. It was 194th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.9%.

Last season, the Friars took 31.9% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 68.1% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.2% of the Friars' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.8% were 2-pointers.

Columbia Performance Insights

Columbia was 276th in the nation last year with 67.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 324th with 75.8 points allowed per game.

The Lions, who ranked 248th in college basketball with 30.7 boards per game, allowed 36 rebounds per contest, which was -1-worst in the nation.

Last year Columbia ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.7 per game.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 283rd in college basketball. They forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 133rd in college basketball.

The Lions ranked 125th in the country with 7.8 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 309th with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last season Columbia allowed 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Columbia last year, 58.7% of them were two-pointers (67.5% of the team's made baskets) and 41.3% were from beyond the arc (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.